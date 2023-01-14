Pisces Daily Horoscope - January 15, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signal s you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be the level of light-heartedness.
- Lucky Colour: Burgundy
- Lucky Number: 5
