Pisces Daily Horoscope - July 10, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 4
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders
India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US
Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter
Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve
SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop
Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne
Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days