Pisces Daily Horoscope – June 18, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible.
Colour: Amber.
Number: 4.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian tennis at a crossroads
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life
Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra
Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby
'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office
Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...