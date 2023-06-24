Pisces Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner
'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet
In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities
Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub
Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour