Pisces Daily Horoscope - March 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
RBI Governor Das conferred Central Banker of 2023 award
The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'
Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK
Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing
Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023
Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020