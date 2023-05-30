Pisces Daily Horoscope – May 30, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training
India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market
Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin
Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace
Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home
NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu
Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years