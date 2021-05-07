Pisces Daily Horoscope - May 7 | Free Online Astrology

You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
- Lucky Colour: Purple
- Lucky Number: 1
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances
From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic
The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire
Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?
Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant
Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes
'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy