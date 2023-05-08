Pisces Daily Horoscope - May 9, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 4.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news
Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand
Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation
India’s poor need a hand, not alms
How BBMP clears stray cows from streets
The ultimate guide to home insurance
How to assess MLA candidates?