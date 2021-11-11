Pisces Daily Horoscope - November 11 | Free Online Astrology

Visitors are likely to drop by. Travel will result in new romantic attractions. Work load increases, Flirtations and light-hearted relationships happen.
Lucky Colour: maroon
Lucky Number: 4
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Nearly 1,600 new genes discovered in chickpea
Meesho becomes most downloaded e-commerce app globally
Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change
Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'
Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire
President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang