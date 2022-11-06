Pisces Daily Horoscope - November 6, 2022

Pisces Daily Horoscope - November 6, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 06 2022, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 00:28 ist

Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.

Lucky Colour: Ivory.

Lucky Number: 8.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pisces Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings

Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

 