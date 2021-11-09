Pisces Daily Horoscope - November 9 | Free Online Astrology

The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel
These super-pollutants are burning up the planet
Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit
Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor
Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi
4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri
First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history