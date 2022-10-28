Pisces Daily Horoscope - October 28, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
- Lucky Colour: Beige
- Lucky Number: 4
