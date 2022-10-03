Pisces Daily Horoscope - October 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Lucky Colour: Saffron.
Lucky Number: 2.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'
‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters
IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs
Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali
FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin
UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse
The genesis of the cheetah relocation