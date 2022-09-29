Pisces Daily Horoscope - September 29, 2022

Pisces Daily Horoscope - September 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2022, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 00:45 ist

A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.

Lucky Colour: Jade.

Lucky Number: 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pisces Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

 