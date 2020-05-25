Pisces Horoscope May 25, 2020

Pisces Horoscope May 25, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2020, 11:05 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 11:05 ist

Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.

  • Lucky colour: Mauve
  • Lucky gem: 7
  • Lucky number: 3

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Horoscope

What's Brewing

'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'

'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-19-infected economy

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-19-infected economy

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 