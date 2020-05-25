Pisces Horoscope May 25, 2020

Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
- Lucky colour: Mauve
- Lucky gem: 7
- Lucky number: 3
'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'
Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested
Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow
India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases
RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-19-infected economy
COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses