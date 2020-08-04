Pixel 5, 4a 5G will not come to India, confirms Google

Search engine giant Google on Monday (August 3) launched the eagerly awaited mid-range Pixel 4a with a moderate upgrade over the predecessor. Though it is already available for pre-order in the US, the new phone will come to India only in October.

In a double whammy, Google also revealed that the premium Pixel 5 and the special Pixel 4a variant, both with 5G support, will not be launched in India.

"Regarding the two new 5G Pixel phones (Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G) that were announced globally today, these will not be available in India or Singapore, based on a variety of factors including local market trends and product features. We remain deeply committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to these countries," said Brian Rakowski, VP of Product Management.



Google Pixel 4a will be released in October in India. Credit: Google



Though the company does not specifically mention the reasons, it is believed that Google shelved the plan to bring the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in India, as it has no 5G infrastructure.

Also, the devices are likely to come with the next-generation Motion Sense feature, which will be powered by Soli Radar chipset.

For the uninitiated, Soli Radar works only on 60GHz mmWave frequency, which by the way is locked for the Indian military and government science projects. So, it is not open for civilian use and this is why Google couldn't bring the flagship Pixel 4 to India in 2019.

Read more | Google Pixel 4 series launched, but not coming to India

As there is absolutely no chance of bringing Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, Google will instead offer Pixel 4a in India later this year in October.

Read more | Google Pixel 4a: Price, specifications and everything you need to know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.