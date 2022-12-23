Plan 2023 in style

Brown delight

The 2023 Portobello diary from Smythson is made in the UK. It is made of calf leather and available in taupe brown, with a textured finish, engraved detailing, and an internal slip pocket.

Embossed leather

Made in UK, this embossed-leather 2023 diary from Smythson in navy blue, has an embossed crocodile skin effect on the cover.

Customised diary

Available in multiple colours, this planner can be customised and bound in smooth, granulated, vegetable tanned, crocodile style calfskin leather. Includes a calendar of 2023, a planner, international dialling codes and a removable telephone section.

Nine shades

This daily planner from ROYCE New York is bound in full grain American leather, with silver gild edged pages. It is available in nine colours, and includes a matching leather bookmark and a silver pen.

Black beauty

This black planner from Chanel is bound in caviar leather. It comes with an authenticity card and has a press-stud closure.

Camel colour

This 12-month focused planner from Erin Condren comes in a Camel coloured cover. It includes an 8×10 layflat planner, and has 188 pages in total.

Handmade planner

This handmade leather diary from Bagsifi has a cover embossed with seven natural coloured stones and a back side with ornate design. It has unlined paper inside.