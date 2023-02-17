Play your cards right

Metallic vibes
These luxury playing card sets available in gold and silver come in a case that can be covered with either alligator or watersnake leather.
Skeleton fun
This unique deck of cards from Skulls Unlimited International includes 54 fun and exciting skeletons found inside the Museum of Osteology. These include representations of skeletons from a hummingbird to a humpback whale.
Barocco work
These two sets of playing cards from Versace feature Barocco artwork.
Holographic hint
The London Diffractor complete set by VXD International comes with a transparent holographic hot-stamped layer.
Midas touch
These handcrafted waterproof cards are 18K gold plated.
Vintage feel
The Louis Vuitton Jeu De 54 Cartes includes three decks of cards.
Italian job
This deck from Bello Games New York, Inc is hand-made. It comes in a luxurious gift case.
Royal artwork
The Three Kingdoms playing cards by Zealous Star (Patrick Zhu) has artwork on it that pays tribute to the 14th-century historical novel ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms’. Both the decks have gilding (gold, prismatic purple, and prismatic holographic) on them.
