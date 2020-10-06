Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

After days of teasing, Poco on Tuesday (October 6) launched the company's most affordable C3 smartphone series in India.

The new Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (1600x700p) display, P2i splash-resistant coating and come with a polycarbonate shell on the back.

Inside, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, which can clock a peak speed of 2.3GHz. It runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS with 3GB/4GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB ).

Also, it has a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough to keep the phone running for two days. It also boasts Better Battery 2.0 technology and with this, users can expect extended longevity. In other words, POCO C3 will be able to go through more charging/discharging cycles -- up to 25% extra cycles -- compared to devices in its range, the company claims.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module-- 13MP main sensor + 2MP macro sensor + 2MP depth sensor-- on the back. On the front, it features a 5MP selfie shooter.



The new Poco C3. Credit: Poco India



The company is offering the Poco C3 in three colours-- Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black. It will come in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

Poco C3 vs competition

The new Poco C3 will be up against the Realme C3, Techno Spark series, and Infinix phones, among others.

