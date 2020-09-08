Poco M2 with MediaTek G80 SoC launched in India

As teased, Poco India on Tuesday (September 8) unveiled the new smartphone Poco M2 in India.

As the name suggests, it is the generic model of the M2 Pro. It features a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and P2i water-repellant nano-coating.

It features 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 System-on-Chip (SoC) backed by 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 10-based MIUI 11 OS, 6GB RAM (LPPDDR4X), 64GB/128GB storage (eMMC 5.1, expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C 18W charger. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Poco M2 boasts- AI quad-camera module-- main 13MP (with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP 118.2-degree wide-angle sensor ( f/2.2), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP 4cm macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, full HD video recording capability and an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, face unlock capability and night mode option.

The new Poco M2 comes in three colours-- Brick Red, Pitch Black and Slate Blue-- in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively. It will go on sale on Flipkart from September 15 onwards.

Poco M2 vs competitions

Poco M2 will be up against the Realme C15, and Redmi Note 9, among others.

