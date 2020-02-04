Poco X2 with feature-rich 64MP quad-camera launched in India

Poco, which recently split from Xiaomi launched the brand new Poco X2 series mobile in India on February 4.

The Poco X2 is a feature-rich mid-range phone. It flaunts a glossy shell on the back with a large circular quad-camera module on the back.

On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ LCD screen with Reality Flow 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield.

Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset with 618 Adreno graphics engine, dedicated LiquidCool Technology for the seamless gaming experience. It also comes with Android 10-based MIUI 11, 6GB/8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a massive 4,500mAh battery with 27W super-fast charger in-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it ships with 64MP (with Sony IMX686 sensor)+8MP ultra-wide-angle lens +2MP depth sensor+ 2MP for macro on the back with LED flash. On the front, it features in-screen dual snappers— 20MP+2MP sensors with f/2.2 aperture.

Poco X2 will be available in three configurations— 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage— for Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. It will be up for sale on Flipkart from February 11 onwards.

As part of the promotional launch scheme, the company is offering Rs 1,000 off on the Poco X2 for ICICI credit/debit cardholders.

Poco X2 vs competitions

The new Poco X2 will give a stiff challenge to the Realme X2 series, Vivo V17, and even hurt the sister brand Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.