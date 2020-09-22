Poco X3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC launched in India

Within a week after the global debut, Poco on Tuesday (September 22) released the feature-rich mid-range X3-series phone in India.

Poco X3 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP53 water-splash rating, support 120Hz display refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and feature stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the back, it features a sturdy shell with P2i splash- and dust-resistant coating.

Inside, it comes with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core (2.3GHz Kryo 470 x 2 + 1.8GHz Kryo 470 CPUs x 6) backed by Adreno 618 graphics engine. It also boasts LiquidCool technology with an enlarged copper heat pipe with multiple layers of graphite that work together to reduce the heat of the phone’s processor by up to an additional 6-degree Celius, the company said.



The new Poco X3 launched in India. Credit: Poco India/Twitter



It also has Game Turbo 3.0 feature, that tunes the phone in accordance with game requirements. Furthermore, it has Z-Shocker Haptics that promises haptic feedback with over 150 vibration modes for different scenarios.

Poco X3 comes with Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough for the phone to last two full days under mixed usage. It also supports 33W MMT (Middle Middle Tab) super-fast charger.

Poco X3 will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 16,999, Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999 respectively. It comes in two colours-- Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue-- on Flipkart from September 29 onwards.



Poco X3 vs competition

Poco X3 will be up against the Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy 31s, among others.

