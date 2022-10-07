Poetry corner

Poetry corner

A selection of verses from Open Sesame readers on what their pets mean to them

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 07 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 06:59 ist

My bunny

My pal, my buddy, my bunny,

Is as sweet as it is funny.

With a heart as tender as its silky fur,

Its cheeks are cute, chubby and sunny.

Through crests of high and troughs of low,

Its green eyes continue to eternally glow.

Radiating glee and reigniting life

It always emerges victorious so.

My Bunny is more than a pet

It’s a companion, so agile and so swift.

It gives me wealth, if wealth be gaiety,

For it is truly a god-given gift.

Nishaad Chachra, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka

 

My pet

My pet Oliver 

Always makes my day merrier.

She wags her tail,

And runs to get the mail.

She sleeps on my lap,

And dances to my tap.

She hates to take a bath,

As much as I horror math. 

She jumps for pedigree,

Her life is stress free. 

Aadya P, 7

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Loyalty 

Whenever the day is pleasant,

And the morning is filled with fog,

You will find walking on the street 

My beloved dog. 

He will be waiting for me 

When I go to school.

Being friendly with everyone

Is his first rule. 

His name is Jimmy,

And he treats me like royalty.

He is always faithful, 

So I salute his loyalty. 

Mirza Hussain, 14

Bengaluru,
Karnataka

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

poetry
poems

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Digital rupee with a pinch of 'national pride'

DH Toon: Digital rupee with a pinch of 'national pride'

8 shows, 46 hours of K-drama

8 shows, 46 hours of K-drama

6.23 lakh people watched Dasara events on social media

6.23 lakh people watched Dasara events on social media

Five reasons why Lionel Messi is football's GOAT

Five reasons why Lionel Messi is football's GOAT

'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category

'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

BTS members face possible military conscription

BTS members face possible military conscription

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

 