Poetry corner

My bunny

My pal, my buddy, my bunny,

Is as sweet as it is funny.

With a heart as tender as its silky fur,

Its cheeks are cute, chubby and sunny.

Through crests of high and troughs of low,

Its green eyes continue to eternally glow.

Radiating glee and reigniting life

It always emerges victorious so.

My Bunny is more than a pet

It’s a companion, so agile and so swift.

It gives me wealth, if wealth be gaiety,

For it is truly a god-given gift.

Nishaad Chachra, 15

Bengaluru, Karnataka

My pet

My pet Oliver

Always makes my day merrier.

She wags her tail,

And runs to get the mail.

She sleeps on my lap,

And dances to my tap.

She hates to take a bath,

As much as I horror math.

She jumps for pedigree,

Her life is stress free.

Aadya P, 7

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Loyalty

Whenever the day is pleasant,

And the morning is filled with fog,

You will find walking on the street

My beloved dog.

He will be waiting for me

When I go to school.

Being friendly with everyone

Is his first rule.

His name is Jimmy,

And he treats me like royalty.

He is always faithful,

So I salute his loyalty.

Mirza Hussain, 14

Bengaluru,

Karnataka