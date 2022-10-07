Poetry corner

My bunny
My pal, my buddy, my bunny,
Is as sweet as it is funny.
With a heart as tender as its silky fur,
Its cheeks are cute, chubby and sunny.
Through crests of high and troughs of low,
Its green eyes continue to eternally glow.
Radiating glee and reigniting life
It always emerges victorious so.
My Bunny is more than a pet
It’s a companion, so agile and so swift.
It gives me wealth, if wealth be gaiety,
For it is truly a god-given gift.
Nishaad Chachra, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka
My pet
My pet Oliver
Always makes my day merrier.
She wags her tail,
And runs to get the mail.
She sleeps on my lap,
And dances to my tap.
She hates to take a bath,
As much as I horror math.
She jumps for pedigree,
Her life is stress free.
Aadya P, 7
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Loyalty
Whenever the day is pleasant,
And the morning is filled with fog,
You will find walking on the street
My beloved dog.
He will be waiting for me
When I go to school.
Being friendly with everyone
Is his first rule.
His name is Jimmy,
And he treats me like royalty.
He is always faithful,
So I salute his loyalty.
Mirza Hussain, 14
Bengaluru,
Karnataka
