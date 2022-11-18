Poetry Corner: Colours

Green

The velvety colour

that outlines

a peacock’s feather,

The ripe colour that relishes the inside of a juicy kiwi,

The lush colour that sprouts

along the branches of trees,

The opaque colour soothening the sense of jade.

The brittle colour bumping

along the spine of an alligator,

The dew-dropped colour

tinting the veins of mint leaves,

The whirling colour ruffling

the tail of a parrot,

The prickly colour casing the painfulness of a cactus.

The vibrant colour motivating everything around it to grow,

The serene colour planting

seeds of peace within us,

The exhilarating colour

pouring life into us,

The beautiful colour that I

simply adore.

Nandana Nair, 12

Albuquerque, USA

-------------

Guess the colour!

They asked me about my favourite colour

Is it of the sky or a flower?

Or is it a shade of Green?

As it truly feel so serene!

I answered that is was none

But of course something

much more fun!

Then since I am a girl, they think

my favourite colour must

surely be pink!

However, they aren’t even close.

So my favourite colour I

shall now disclose

Their guesses were all pretty nice,

Buy my favourite colour turned out to be turquoise.

Umaiza Fatima, 14

Bengaluru, Karnataka

--------------

Speaking colours

I love every colour I see!

Blue indicates skies and

The vast glittering seas.

Pink indicates the little flowers,

Which are always around me.

Green shows the importance of

the environment, which

should be kept clean.

White indicates the fluffy

puffy clouds,

And pure snow which is fun

to play with.

Amazing colours all around us,

That make me feel lucky.

Anya Vinayak, 10

Dharwad, Karnataka