Poetry Corner: Colours

Green
The velvety colour
that outlines
a peacock’s feather,
The ripe colour that relishes the inside of a juicy kiwi,
The lush colour that sprouts
along the branches of trees,
The opaque colour soothening the sense of jade.
The brittle colour bumping
along the spine of an alligator,
The dew-dropped colour
tinting the veins of mint leaves,
The whirling colour ruffling
the tail of a parrot,
The prickly colour casing the painfulness of a cactus.
The vibrant colour motivating everything around it to grow,
The serene colour planting
seeds of peace within us,
The exhilarating colour
pouring life into us,
The beautiful colour that I
simply adore.
Nandana Nair, 12
Albuquerque, USA
-------------
Guess the colour!
They asked me about my favourite colour
Is it of the sky or a flower?
Or is it a shade of Green?
As it truly feel so serene!
I answered that is was none
But of course something
much more fun!
Then since I am a girl, they think
my favourite colour must
surely be pink!
However, they aren’t even close.
So my favourite colour I
shall now disclose
Their guesses were all pretty nice,
Buy my favourite colour turned out to be turquoise.
Umaiza Fatima, 14
Bengaluru, Karnataka
--------------
Speaking colours
I love every colour I see!
Blue indicates skies and
The vast glittering seas.
Pink indicates the little flowers,
Which are always around me.
Green shows the importance of
the environment, which
should be kept clean.
White indicates the fluffy
puffy clouds,
And pure snow which is fun
to play with.
Amazing colours all around us,
That make me feel lucky.
Anya Vinayak, 10
Dharwad, Karnataka
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube