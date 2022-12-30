Poetry Corner | Rhythm and rhyme

Voyage
I must go down to the southern, spiffing seas again,
to the lonely, sweet, silent sea.
I must go down to the super, strong seas again,
to the lonely, scrummy, slender sea.
I must go down to the stinky, smart seas again,
to the lonely, sparkling, strong sea.
I must go down to the stupid, small seas again,
to the lonely, stormy, scary sea.
I must go down to the scary, silent seas again,
to the lonely, slimy, sad sea.
I must go down to the strange, silly seas again,
to the lonely, soft, small sea.
Khachith N, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Comic competition
Roy the racing rat ran round and round the road
Running rapidly like a rollerblade he rode
Romeo the Roman rooster rushed for his role
Ruined the rodent race and rags to roll
Ben the Belgian boy was blank and bored
Ben went to buy a bucket — but there was a bundh board
Ben’s bucket broke so Ben had to go buy
But Bundh! Bundh! Bundh! Birds told bye
Clara cooked cookies as the cafe was closed
Due to the comic competition, Canada is closed
Can Clara clean the kitchen and make a cake
Cat conquered the competition, let’s bake a cake!
I Mirza Hussain, 14
Bengaluru, Karnataka
The Jack Frost Christmas Alarm
Behold! The blessed baby was born in Bethlehem,
The boy bountifully blessed by the almighty God.
The shepherds searching for the son of God,
And then a star steered the way through the star-studded shadows.
Christmas canes clinging on the Christma conifers,
Children clasping the colourful chimes of
Christmas carols.
The table topped with toothsome treats,
Tiny tots tracing the trail to make a toast.
Kenisha Jocelyn, 13
Dharwad, Karnataka
