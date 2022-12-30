Poetry Corner | Rhythm and rhyme

Voyage

I must go down to the southern, spiffing seas again,

to the lonely, sweet, silent sea.

I must go down to the super, strong seas again,

to the lonely, scrummy, slender sea.

I must go down to the stinky, smart seas again,

to the lonely, sparkling, strong sea.

I must go down to the stupid, small seas again,

to the lonely, stormy, scary sea.

I must go down to the scary, silent seas again,

to the lonely, slimy, sad sea.

I must go down to the strange, silly seas again,

to the lonely, soft, small sea.

Khachith N, 15

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Comic competition

Roy the racing rat ran round and round the road

Running rapidly like a rollerblade he rode

Romeo the Roman rooster rushed for his role

Ruined the rodent race and rags to roll

Ben the Belgian boy was blank and bored

Ben went to buy a bucket — but there was a bundh board

Ben’s bucket broke so Ben had to go buy

But Bundh! Bundh! Bundh! Birds told bye

Clara cooked cookies as the cafe was closed

Due to the comic competition, Canada is closed

Can Clara clean the kitchen and make a cake

Cat conquered the competition, let’s bake a cake!

I Mirza Hussain, 14

Bengaluru, Karnataka

The Jack Frost Christmas Alarm

Behold! The blessed baby was born in Bethlehem,

The boy bountifully blessed by the almighty God.

The shepherds searching for the son of God,

And then a star steered the way through the star-studded shadows.

Christmas canes clinging on the Christma conifers,

Children clasping the colourful chimes of

Christmas carols.

The table topped with toothsome treats,

Tiny tots tracing the trail to make a toast.

Kenisha Jocelyn, 13

Dharwad, Karnataka