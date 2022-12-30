Poetry Corner | Rhythm and rhyme

Poetry Corner | Rhythm and rhyme

We bring you a selection of alliteration poems from entries sent in by Open Sesame readers

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2022, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 01:16 ist

Voyage

I must go down to the southern, spiffing seas again,

to the lonely, sweet, silent sea.

I must go down to the super, strong seas again,

to the lonely, scrummy, slender sea.

I must go down to the stinky, smart seas again,

to the lonely, sparkling, strong sea.

I must go down to the stupid, small seas again,

to the lonely, stormy, scary sea.

I must go down to the scary, silent seas again,

to the lonely, slimy, sad sea.

I must go down to the strange, silly seas again,

to the lonely, soft, small sea.

Khachith N, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka

 

Comic competition 

Roy the racing rat ran round and round the road 

Running rapidly like a rollerblade he rode 

Romeo the Roman rooster rushed for his role 

Ruined the rodent race and rags to roll 

Ben the Belgian boy was blank and bored 

Ben went to buy a bucket — but there was a bundh board

Ben’s bucket broke so Ben had to go buy

But Bundh! Bundh! Bundh! Birds told bye

Clara cooked cookies as the cafe was closed 

Due to the comic competition, Canada is closed 

Can Clara clean the kitchen and make a cake 

Cat conquered the competition, let’s bake a cake!

I Mirza Hussain, 14

Bengaluru, Karnataka

 

 

The Jack Frost Christmas Alarm 

Behold! The blessed baby was born in Bethlehem, 

The boy bountifully blessed by the almighty God.

The shepherds searching for the son of God, 

And then a star steered the way through the star-studded shadows. 

Christmas canes clinging on the Christma conifers, 

Children clasping the colourful chimes of

Christmas carols. 

The table topped with toothsome treats, 

Tiny tots tracing the trail to make a toast. 

Kenisha Jocelyn, 13

Dharwad, Karnataka

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Open Sesame
poetry

What's Brewing

How I set my first crossword

How I set my first crossword

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

For a positive politics

For a positive politics

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

 