Poetry Corner | Summer vacations

We bring you a selection from entries sent in by Open Sesame readers on the theme of summer vacations:

The sun of summers

From the Niagara Falls,

To the Dubai malls.

Your holidays would be a bummer,

Without a perfect summer.

We need cool drinks at our side,

And our friends by our side.

We need oceans rushing at our feet,

Where the sand and waters meet.

Most want to relax by the waters,

But we want to race the infinite waters,

Because what is a vacation,

Without challenging the sun of summers?

Sanjana R Padaki, 14, Bengaluru

Summer daze

Summer vacations,

are fun with occasions;

With the cool beach,

and mountains;

We go to visit our family,

even if it is far away;

Travelling in trains,

saves our gains;

The best part of holidays,

are the many places we see in days.

Saibhavya G, 12, Bengaluru

Summer magic

When a magician shows magic,

Everything becomes a game of logic.

With logic there is nothing that is fun,

But without any logic nothing can be done.

There are many things that he

hides in his hat,

Sometimes a rabbit and

sometimes a bat.

He can make many things disappear,

And can fly without any wings.

He shows many fantastic tricks,

Sometimes with cloak and sometimes with stick,

This was the fun of summer vacation,

An unforgettable show of a magician.

Ifrah Satarekar, 13, Vijayapura