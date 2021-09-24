All is well with TenderSURE, says BBMP

M Lokesh, BBMP Chief Engineer, Projects-Central, says that there is no digging of roads as of now. The roads which have been completed five to six years back are intact. "We have only given permission to dig the roads to the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), because KPTCL utilities have not been shifted while implementing TenderSURE roads due to huge financial implications," he added.

Currently, work for TenderSURE roads is also on. Old roads completed are Denmark Road, Cunningham Road, Residency Road, Richmond Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Museum Road, KG Road and Modi Hospital Road. Siddaiah Puranik Road and the 11th main road in Jayanagar are partially done. "You will feel the difference after the TenderSURE road projects are completed in the area around Gandhinagar and Majestic," he explained.

On detailed drawings being issued to the contractors before starting a TenderSURE model project, he said: "Initially we ensure the coordination with all departments, then we firm up all the requirements. Accordingly, BBMP finalises the drawing and issues it to agencies, so they can execute it. We involve respective departments so they can come and supervise the work."

About how long the new TenderSURE roads are supposed to last, M Lokesh said: "We have two years of Defect Liability period, that means defects are noticed and have to be attended by agencies for two years. There are three years of the maintenance period. Also, we need to revisit the roads done more than five years ago, to relayer any defects," he added.

"In BBMP, we ensure utmost coordination of all departments and make sure all the needs of the public like drinking water, sanitisation, electricity to all houses and property are met," he said. It remains to be seen if this holds good for smart city roads.