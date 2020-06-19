BBMP, citizen groups should collectively tackle disease outbreaks

The onset of monsoon threatens to trigger a spike in water-borne diseases at a time when the entire nation is fighting against the spread of COVID-19. The city’s healthcare infrastructure is bound to be overwhelmed, and hospitals will not be able to treat patients beyond a limited number.

To understand how the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is prepared to face this contingency, and what citizens and civic groups can do to prevent another disaster, DH interacts with a cross-section of Bengalureans.

Titto Thomas, a research scholar has this to say: “It should be considered as a collective responsibility of both the government and the citizens to prevent the impending monsoon diseases such as typhoid, dengue and other ailments.”

Rainwater mixes with sewage and the waste dumped along roadsides. This, Thomas says, is one of the major reasons which lead to the spread of water-borne diseases. “So, the best way to prevent it is to take proper measures to collect wastes from residential and commercial areas, without giving a chance for garbage dumps to surface at public places.”

The Palike and other civic agencies should ensure proper sewage system, sanitation and disinfection services. “Each citizen should take the responsibility of cleaning his / her premises strictly and regularly. Special attention should be taken to avoid dumping of waste in public places,” adds Thomas.

Dr Shilpa Pisute, a consulting paediatrician at Arjun’s Child Care Clinic, Horamavu, says the rate of spread of severe water-borne diseases has decreased over the years due to two main reasons. “One, people buy mineral water in general. A few days back, there was a cholera outbreak in South Bengaluru because of a sewage line issue. But it came after so many years. I think it was an isolated issue,” she notes.

Another factor, she adds, is vaccination for severe diseases such as typhoid, cholera, and jaundice. “Almost 70% of the city’s population gets vaccinated, which makes the situation even better. But apart from severe diseases, we see people usually approaching clinics with diarrhea and other infections during monsoon.”

Since schools have not opened, she feels the turnout of patients will be less. “However, there is bound to be an increase, as rains become more frequent. People are now a bit scared to come to the clinics. Parents especially, are paranoid to come to the clinic with their little ones due to fear of Corona.”

But she warns that if there is a sudden hike, there will be a rush. “So, the BBMP should start taking necessary measures. The monsoon season is also the time for vector-borne diseases. Water stagnating in coconut shells and plastic containers will turn breeding places for mosquitoes. This will happen faster during rainy days. The authorities and citizens should regulate waste disposal,” she says.

Indiranagar resident Swathi Nayak points out, “In the current scenario of the deadly pandemic, our medical personnel cannot withstand another outbreak. Parasites, bacteria, viruses and fungus tend to flourish and thrive in habitable droplets of water in the air and stagnant water in the potholes. So staying healthy during this season is a challenge. This demands special attention to personal hygiene and cleanliness of the surroundings.”

Prevention is better than cure, so everyone has to boost their immunity to resist the diseases. “Take steps such as washing hands, covering one’s own mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, using mosquito repellents or nets. Also, dumping of waste in public places should be strictly avoided,” Nayak says.

Arya Krishnan, who is a medical social worker, says the hospitals should arrange a separate wing for patients coming in for treatment of the seasonal diseases. “Hospital authorities should be prepared to test patients with the COVID-19 and water-borne diseases separately. This will help avoid the rush and complications in these unusual times.”