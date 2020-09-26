BMTC buses: Social distancing, compromised

'Study demand and regulate supply'. But does this dictum apply to crowded bus stops on routes poorly serviced by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)? If the supply had synced with demand, would social-distancing norms be abandoned in the rush to catch the first bus in hours?

Despite the false sense of comfort injected by the unlock process, the pandemic spread shows no signs of abating. The threat of infection is real, and the public transport bus is a tricky place to be in if precautions are not enforced with the seriousness they merit.

Low frequency

On the roads, now getting repacked with private, personal vehicles, the public transport scene is this: Low occupancy in buses on routes leading to certain IT corridors and residential pockets, but poor frequency and crowded buses on roads that link industrial hubs. The obvious question is this: Why not rationalise the routes and services?

Failure to do so leave hundreds of commuters stranded at bus stops along poorly serviced routes. Recently, the picture of a crowd struggling to get into a BMTC bus had sparked a social media storm. BMTC suspended the conductor and driver on September 15 on charges of violating social distancing norms.

Over-crowding

But were the BMTC staffers to blame when the system had no data on the average daily commuters on that route? “There are a big number of garment factory and domestic workers who depend on these buses. Since there are very few buses, people waiting for hours crowd around the entry and exit points in despair,” says Genesia Rodrigues from the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV).

Citing low commuter numbers and revenue losses, BMTC has drastically slashed its operational bus fleet. This has particularly hit those who cannot afford private transport. “There are cases where even women workers have had to wait up to 9 pm to get a bus. Domestic workers and garment factory employees cannot work from home. BMTC should understand how tough it is for them,” Genesia notes.

No guidelines

Unions representing BMTC workers contend that the State has not laid down guidelines on how drivers and conductors should curb crowding. But, rules on social-distancing and the danger of not adhering to them have been amplified through multiple platforms.

Low frequency has also led to a compromise on social-distancing inside the bus. Commuter pressure is forcing conductors to look the other way, as seats that should be left vacant are occupied. The Transport Corporation had mandated that only 30 passengers would be allowed in a bus.

The ‘No Standing’ rule too has been violated on routes seeing high commuter turnout. Lack of sanitisers is another issue. As Genesia points out, “BMTC had announced that they would make provision to keep sanitisers at the bus doors. None of the commuters our Vedike spoke to said they had seen a sanitiser anywhere in the bus.”

Shift timings

The issue is with the shift timings, notes bus driver Rajnikanth B S, representative of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)’s BMTC Volvo division. “Due to low revenues, shifts were replaced with general duty.

The earlier shifts of 6 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm are no longer there. Those who report for duty at 7.30 am stay till 9 pm. Frequency of trips has now reduced, leading to crowding,” he explains.

Since services are few and far between, commuters often demand to be allowed in even when the seats are fully occupied. “They argue that they are pass-holders and should be accommodated. When other passengers too support them, conductors let them in. Social-distancing then becomes a problem,” he says.

Contactless ticketing

Contactless ticketing, another concept introduced to curb the pandemic spread in buses, works only with those who can afford a smartphone and are adept at online transactions. As Rajnikanth explains, “Most factory and hotel workers, vegetable vendors and other daily wagers are not part of this system.”

Unlike the Metro, cash transactions and physical tickets are still the norm in buses. Weekly and monthly passes have been talked about, but the transition to a truly touchless system has been painfully slow.

If this is the state of BMTC buses, the condition in mass transport vehicles run by private operators is even worse. For instance, overcrowding is a regular feature in most private buses that operate on Tumakuru Road. Factory workers are packed inside these buses, flouting all rules. But that is another story.