Citizens happy about new Metro line, not with delays

After several months of waiting, the Namma Metro line up to Kengeri is about to be operationalised on Sunday. The project took a long time due to several factors such as the pandemic-induced lockdown, funding and delay in land acquisition. Here is a look at how Bengalureans perceive the extremely slow pace of Metro work across the city.

C Bharath, who stays in Electronics City, has this to say: “Kudos to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the state government for completing the project after a long time overrun. The project is headed by bureaucrats instead of technocrats, and that might be the main reason for the delay.”

Elaborating, he adds, “BMRCL has seen five managing directors in nine years, resulting in lack of accountability. Hope they learn from their previous mistakes.”

Even though the second phase of the Namma Metro project is opening slowly, it is not touching all the major spots of Bengaluru. Vishnu, a chef by profession, observes: “The Metro project has taken a long time. The government is extending the deadline again and again.”

The deadline was first set as 2017 and now it is again pushed to 2025. “As Bengaluru is a fast-growing city, the Metro project should have picked up pace. The Metro lines should have reached important points such as Electronic City, the city’s IT hub and the Kempegowda International Airport,” he elaborates.

Kiran Jeevan, a professor residing in Richmond Town, notes, “On one hand, it is nice that there is now a new metro line up to Kengeri, and I’m sure many people will benefit from this project. But as we boast about advanced technology and infrastructure development, it’s sad that the project has taken over 14 years.”

“How much of taxpayers’ money was wasted in the bargain? I’m sure if used wisely, we could have got an additional 42 km. Sometimes we lose nothing by learning from others, it’s important to be accountable. It’s the people’s money,” adds Kiran.

Mathew M George, a resident of Vijayanagar, wonders: “Fourteen years of Metro construction! Ridiculous, right? Can you imagine how many trees were chopped down for this?”

George, who is deeply concerned about the environmental impact of the project, continues: “Another important fact is that Bengaluru was a place where fans were not used till the early 2000s. But now the garden city’s face had changed. Climate is hot as any other city.”

“I remember my uncle and aunt recalling how M G Road was covered with trees on both sides in the early 1990’s. Yes, the metro is inevitable in the city, but do you think poor people will use this? Definitely no! they will obviously go for BMTC buses. The Metro is now a means of transportation only for the bourgeoisie,” he says.