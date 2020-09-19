'Convert roads inside Cubbon Park to walking paths'

The Covid-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown that followed have opened the eyes of citizens towards several environmental issues that had gone unnoticed before. In the heart of the city, one such environmental concern has now come to the spotlight with the reopening of Cubbon Park for traffic.

What do citizens from different fields feel about this contentious issue? Do they agree or disagree with studies that have come out with different findings on the ban and the re-entry of vehicles into the city’s iconic lung space? DH takes a deep dive to find out.

Associate Professor of Environmental Science at St Joseph’s College, BS Prabhakar notes, “As a teacher of environmental studies, I feel Cubbon Park and its premises should be conserved. But there are other issues to be considered such as access to the tennis court, Secretariat Club, Press club and the Central Library, which have been in existence for a long time inside the park.”

He agrees that walking towards all these places is a good option. “But there will be a material movement that requires road transport. There will be traffic congestion, especially on Infantry Road if we are banning traffic inside the park. Even though vehicular pollution can be prevented inside the park, the pollutants will shift to surrounding areas after a ban,” he elaborates.

But the fact remains that the green environs of Cubbon Park, with its rich flora and fauna, is enjoyed both by the young and old. Most people find it as the ideal recreational spot within the city, and by implication, the place has to be preserved at all costs.

Joel Deepak Ravikar, director of The Selfless Initiative explains, “As we are aware of the population boom in the city in the recent past, the Park has been a safe haven for the elderly and health-conscious individuals. They use its tranquillity as a stress-buster to compose themselves. Many use it as a picnic spot.”

He is convinced that the movement of vehicles inside the park steals the serenity of the space. Its primary purpose as a place to enjoy quietness and safety is defeated. People will be at risk of getting involved in untoward accidents and will be forced to inhale the polluted air, he says.

“Personally I wouldn't mind traveling the extra mile for the cause of preserving, protecting this great space of ecological importance within the city,” adds Ravikar.

At a time when trees are being frequently felled and environmental degradation continues to be a dangerous trend, Cubbon Park stands as a tall testimony for preservation and eco-sustainability.

Stressing this is Sandeep Anirudhan, Founder of Citizens Agenda for Bengaluru. “I think it is ideal to follow a principle. A park is a special place to commune with nature. It was a mistake to have roads cutting through this pristine park. It is time to make the correction. Convert all the roads into walking paths, and stop access for vehicles completely,” he suggests.

Rashi Priyanka B V, a student, feels the ban on vehicles inside the Park was a good initiative. “The public can use the Metro to reach Cubbon Park and cycles are available to access places inside. Besides the benefits this will bring, a traffic ban would be a model for other public places to emulate,” she feels.