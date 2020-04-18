Coronavirus lockdown: Behind doors, citizens feel Bengaluru’s healing

The world has come to a standstill due to the lockdown to prevent the global pandemic- coronavirus. Streets are empty, factories are not working, flights are halted, and yet there are many positives to talk about the lockdown.

The Venice canals might have become crystal clear, and pollution has reduced drastically worldwide. But how exactly has the change been received in Bengaluru? DH speaks to a cross-section of people to understand their perspectives on the ecological spinoffs.

Twenty-five-year-old Shriganesh Hegde has been here since birth. “Have you ever wondered how the infamous Hebbal Flyover would look like, without all the cars and motorbikes squeezed into a single line, trying to honk their way out of the traffic. Until February 2020, this was more like a dream that would never come true for me,” he notes.

The lockdown changed everything for Hegdge. “Today, the Hebbal Flyover reflects nothing but an open sky and the passing clouds. I swear this feels like a guilty pleasure. The traffic on Bengaluru roads has come to a complete halt. The same roads now mirror the city’s charm during the 90s and early 2000s.”

Since people are forced to stay at home, private vehicles are out of the roads, helping the city regain its old charm. “Living in Bengaluru, my early morning routine was to look at my phone before leaving to work, trying to find the best route with less red zones. This has changed drastically,” says Hegde.

Today, he adds, “I wake up to the peaceful sounds of birds chirping away, and the entire city watching from inside the beautiful sunrise over the concrete jungle. While the streets are silent and appear grim I don’t remember the last time Bengaluru felt like the beautiful city it was!”

Molly Thomas, who is a nurse at Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital in Koramangala has no option to work from home. Despite the lockdown, she has to head out. A Bengalurean since 1987, she sees the change on the streets very clearly.

Explains Molly,“Bengaluru was scarcely populated during the 1980s, with a lot of greenery. Over the years, I started using public transport for work and had to deal with pollution, traffic and the deafening noise all around. But the past three weeks have been very rejuvenating for me.”

She says she returns home daily with a big smile on her face. “Bengaluru is so beautiful now, a lot of flowers everywhere! Reminds me of the time I used to take walks on MG Road with my husband. My son complains that he is not able to see the rejuvenating city because of the lockdown.”

Most Bengalureans who have been here for over 30 years now see the stark difference, recalling the picture of a city they loved before it morphed into a silicon valley with all the allied issues.

Fifty-three-year-old Benny T C, a civil contractor and Bengalurean for 35 years, recalls: “When I came to Bengaluru in 1989, it was a wonderful place blessed with nature’s beauty. Earlier known as the garden city, it turned to garbage city due to the huge population and rapid urbanization. But with the lockdown now, I am able to feel a small difference. It feels like old times.”

The lockdown has also brought back many cherished birds and even squirrels. Naveen Tavane, a mechanical engineer, notes: “Nowadays Bengaluru is recovering from pollution and people are breathing fresh air. It looks very good to see a lot of greenery clubbed with the chirping of birds.”

Finding more squirrels roaming about, Tavane is convinced that the lockdown would help heal all pollution and reduce tree-felling. “I can really feel the old Bengaluru with less traffic and pollution come back,” he says with a heavy sense of nostalgia.