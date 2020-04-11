COVID-19 lockdown: Food, medicines and apps, Bengaluru citizens reach out to the needy

Extending their hands to help those in distress, several Bengalureans are now on the ground, making a big difference as the city stays mostly indoors under lockdown.

Riyaz Pasha, a fashion designer started to help people with one of the most essential wearable for virus protection, the mask: “We made 2,000 masks and gave to people who need it. We even distributed them to hospitals for doctors and nurses,” Pasha says.

He had responded quickly to ease the sharp spike in demand. “I did this because a lot of people were tying handkerchiefs and dupattas, running here and there in the confusion and chaos. The lack of supply was severe.”

The same sense of giving inspired the XLRI Alumni Association to join hands with Diya Ghar, an NGO, the St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous) and dozens of other organisations, to make food and other essential supplies available to the needy.

Fr Augustine Lourdu, Assistant Professor Department of social work (SJC), explains, “The alumni students have come together to reach out to the poor and hungry people. We keep a ration with 10 kg of rice, 2 kg of potatoes, dal and salt. We have so far delivered almost 1,000 kits. We are also in touch with different NGOs, organisers and community workers.”

Migrant workers’ welfare is a priority. “Mostly, we want to reach out to migrant workers and those who don’t have a job to feed themselves. A few accommodation centres are available in some schools for those who don’t have a place to stay. The students in NSS and NCC are also helping us,” says Lourdu.

The worst hit by COVID-19 have been these workers. Moved by their plight, factory owner Pradeep Sathyamurthy came up with an initiative to provide food for those workers. “It was really heartbreaking to see those videos of migrant workers and we took up the initiative to feed as many people as we can,” he says.

Sathyamurthy contacted a friend who owns a Punjabi restaurant. “His kitchen was empty and the staff was free, I asked whether it is possible to cook some food and manage a few people to volunteer with cooking. From there on, we started our work and spread the word through WhatsApp.”

The collaboration helped in raising Rs 2 lakh on the first day itself, he recalls. “We cooked meals and distributed them along with water bottle. We fed 500 people on the initial days but now we are managing to feed 1,500 people daily. The news about our initiative started to reach different people, so we are getting more contributions helping us to go on.”

The lockdown added to people’s anxiety as it turned difficult to find a shop to buy essential commodities. Technology has come into came into play for those who are in need. A group of youngsters came up with a web-app called NrBuy which will help people to find out open stores or services.

Melvin Stephen, a project manager, and two software engineers Eric Abi Roy and Anju Jacob, both staying in the same apartment in Kalyannagar came up with the app. Melvin says, “We developed NrBuy and rolled it out two days back.”

NrBuy offers a crowd-sourced list of verified stores and services operating in the lockdown period. Its main objective is to help citizens with ease of service, proving essential information such as contact number, operation time, delivery option and the GPS location to find nearby open stores across Bengaluru.

“As many shops closed their door-to-door delivery services, the web app also helps everyone to find shops that are still delivering and that are open the entire day. There is also an option for people to give suggestions and corrections, so that more open stores could be added,” explains Melvin.