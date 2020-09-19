Cubbon Park: Conflicting studies, conclusions

Ban traffic through Cubbon Park, says a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Revoke the ban, recommends another study by SLS Transport Training Institute and Consultancy, based on which the city traffic police revoked the ban.

Here’s a look at the key findings of the two studies.

What SLS study says...

Additional traffic loads due to the ban will put tremendous pressure on the traffic police.

Traffic closure will increase average journey length as motorists have to take detours to reach their destination around the Cubbon Park area.

Congestion on Nrupatunga Road will rise due to an additional traffic load of 1,500 PCU (Passenger Car Units), lead to further congestion at KR Circle and Hudson Circle during peak hours.

Additional congestion on the surrounding road network of Cubbon Park will raise air pollution levels due to extra distance travelled by the vehicles, idling of engines at traffic signals.

What IISc study says...

A traffic ban, Cubbon Park No-Traffic Scenario (CPNT) will reduce the Total Vehicle Kilometres Travelled (VKT) over the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR) by 0.44%. Reason: To bypass the Park, motorists will readjust their routes in such a way that the overall distance comes down.

Even before the ban, the Vehicle / Capacity (V/C) ratio on roads adjoining the Park was far greater than one. A ban will only lead to an incremental increase in V/C. No major impact on congestion.

A traffic ban will help preserve an important lung space and an ecologically sensitive area, enabling access to people across all walks of life to a socially vibrant and environment friendly space.

CPNT will lead to a net reduction in CO2 and PM2.5 emissions.