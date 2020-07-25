Deadlines dead again as infrastructure project delayed

Much before the pandemic wreaked havoc on all things labour-intensive, the city’s mass mobility projects had institutionalised delay, de-sanctified deadlines. Covid-19 stamped its imprint as an excuse, the consequent flight of migrants pushing completion schedules of the Metro, suburban rail and airport terminal by months and years.

Indeed, a late surge in pending rail infrastructure works towards the end of 2019 has left the suburban network better placed to activate at least its skeletal services. But for the Metro, there is nothing much to show beyond the 42kms completed in 13 years!

The exit of migrant labourers in big numbers has impacted the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) expansion projects as well. Its second runway is operational, but work on the second terminal will be delayed at least by another year. Scheduled for commissioning in 2021, the work could spill over to 2022 or beyond.

Metro Phase 2 extensions

The Metro Phase-2 extension of the Nayanadahalli to Kengeri line was close to completion when the pandemic struck. “The labour crisis will delay it again now. And the BMRCL is not even talking about the oscillation and speed trials besides the roll-on coaches. Just imagine, the second phase was approved as early as 2014, and it is still not operational,” notes mobility analyst Sanjeev Dyamannavar.

Two other extensions under the second phase, the Nagasandra to BIEC and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield projects are also nowhere near completion. The pandemic strike has also severely impacted the Electronics City line along Hosur Road.

Financial implications

The delays are bound to trigger serious financial implications. “Bogged down by the high costs of combating the pandemic, how much money can the state government afford to pump into this project now? The project banks on heavy loans, delays will further escalate costs,” Dyamannavar contends.

The smart thing to do now is not to call tenders for new alignments. “There is no point. Don’t expect the migrant workers to return in big numbers at least in the next one year. There is so much backlog. Instead, the BMRCL should focus on completing the Kengeri line extension and Kanakapura Road (Yelachenahalli – Anjanapura) with the available labour resources.”

This strategy would mean not to hurry with the Silk Board – K R Puram – Airport line for now. The Airport Metro line has already been delayed for years with multiple changes in alignment.

Labour shortage

The lockdown enforced after the pandemic outbreak had forced an estimated 3,500 workers attached to BMRCL to return to their home states. In all, the Corporation and its private contractors had about 9,000 workers engaged in Phase 2, spread across six sections. Despite the exit of a third of the workforce, BMRCL, however, is sure that at least two extensions could be completed by the year-end.

On July 14, BMRCL had floated a civil work tender for the Airport Metro line from K R Puram. However, the continuing uncertainty over the pandemic, lockdowns in different parts of the country and the related impact on the return of labourers would mean only this: It would take years for the first Metro train to chug into the airport terminals.

Suburban alternative

So, why not use this opportunity to seriously look at the suburban rail connectivity to the Airport at a fraction of the cost? Work on the airport halt station has progressed well, with the South Western Railway officials indicating that completion could be as early as August.

Commissioning this station could be a game-changer, fashioning a fast, cheap connectivity to the airport. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has already declared its intention to operate shuttle buses from the station to the terminals and back.

Since the station is on the Yelahanka – Devanahalli line, the project could benefit thousands of airport workers. Once the line is stabilised with electrification, better signaling and upgraded tracks, air passengers could take the train, alighting from Yelahanka, Yeswanthpura, KSR City Station or Baiyappanahalli.

Non-motorised modes

The delays in multiple mass transit options are inevitable. But this could be an opportunity to push sustainable modes of commute at the localised level. Non-motorised interventions such as pop-up cycling lanes could be achieved quickly without much cost, notes Nikita Luke, Senior Project Associate at the World Research Institute (WRI) Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.

Last mile connectivity is often an afterthought when mass transport networks are designed. Most of the Phase 1 Metro stations suffer from this serious design flaw. While better planning could address this issue for the Metro Phase 2 and suburban networks of the future, why not design and implement non-motorised last-mile connection networks right now?

Last-mile connect

Bicycle lanes that link neighbourhoods and Metro / suburban railway stations seamlessly could be explored. The necessary infrastructure can be built even as the larger mass transit infrastructure is being readied. “It is economically feasible. For, bicycles are the cheapest form of transportation,” Luke contends. So, the road ahead for the government in the immediate future should be clear: Take a holistic approach, incorporating sustainable mobility interventions that run parallel to delayed mass transit infrastructure projects; maximise available labour to commission Metro Phase 2 extensions that are near-complete, and operationalise suburban stretches wherever possible.