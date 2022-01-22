Design accident-free roads

Recently we had a car being hit by a truck resulting in four deaths and a four-kilometre pile up on NICE road. We have faint memories of road accidents that crop up on our city timeline from time to time. The human mind gasps but brushes it off saying it cannot happen to us.

Check on Google and you see videos of two killed in a ‘hit and run’ incident on NICE road, a luxury vehicle run amok in Koramangala and another youth killed in a drag-racing accident. These kinds of mishaps are on the rise and the thrust on signal-free corridors within the city could well accelerate the trend.

Knee Jerk reactions

The tendency post-accident, especially one involving pedestrians, is to raise a speed-breaker at the spot. Given our Covid-driven penchant for curfews as a cure, there is now a night curfew for two wheelers on NICE road though the bigger recent accident involved four-wheelers. Citizens need to see that something is being done leading to these knee jerk reactions over working on systemic change to make our roads safer for pedestrian and vehicular movement.

A safer road network for all needs acting on multiple fronts. For starters, we need to get our road geometry right including provisioning footpaths in the city road. We need to retrofit the poorly designed ‘blind’ corners and ensure that the roads are properly tarred sans potholes and properly aligned water and sewage chambers so that there is no need for sudden swerving. Well-lit roads with marked lanes are a necessity.

We need a campaign to improve the lane discipline including awareness that the right lanes are meant for fast moving traffic and all overtaking needs to happen on the right. One way to initiate this in the city is to ensure in select areas of the city that vehicles on the left lane are forced to turn left and not allowed to go their own merry way at the signal junction – this goes for vehicles on the right lane too that have the sudden urge to head left.

Tech-driven enforcement

The rule of law, especially when it comes to over speeding and driving under influence of intoxicants, must be strictly implemented. Technology can play a role to detect, and challan the over-speeding vehicles and the police need to be open to allowing private operators to invest and monitor these violations with proof – the need for an inspector-level person on the road to do this is archaic.

There is so much hype about data being the new oil. In traffic management, sharing information about violators with a consortium of insurance companies could aid in targeted insurance premium pricing which could have a salutary role in encouraging better driving habits. It will also incentivise rule-abiders while penalising the offenders.

Random checks at tolls

On the toll roads, the toll operators could institute a random check mechanism for drivers to check if they are intoxicated. If so, they should not be allowed to drive on. The Mumbai experiment, a few years ago, to have drunken drivers cool their heels (and hangover) overnight in a police station worked wonders for bringing down incidence of such driving. There is a lesson there. Implementing the rule of law on our roads is imperative if we are to reduce the needless loss of lives.

Signal-free corridors

The long talked about signal-free corridors should galvanise us to think about road safety. One has reservations about this kind of unhindered road access to vehicles within the city. It will encourage emboldening the vehicle drivers and if unchecked, will lead to more grief on our roads.

Our city roads could do with traffic-calming sections where pedestrians should cross the road on grade.

In conclusion, road safety for pedestrians and vehicular drivers needs to go hand in hand with measures to improve smoother and faster movement. It will need a mix of better road design, road quality, compassionate road width allocation to multiple stakeholders, driver awareness campaigns and uniform implementation of the law of the land. We live in hope that a fine balance of competing interests is found to make our streets safer for all.

(The author is an urbanist)