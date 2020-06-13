Engage ward committees to help fix recurring drainage issues

The unscientific, unregulated development of urban areas has always been deeply problematic for citizens, and Bengaluru city is no different. But under the Covid-19 lockdown shadow, the maintenance of utilities has been neglected, amplifying the worries of residents across the city. The city’s poor drainage system is now in spotlight with the onset of the monsoon showers. This week, DH takes a closer look at the maintenance and management of the storm water drains, interacting with a cross-section of Bengalureans.

Sreenivasa Rao H R, a retired central PSU officer residing in Thanisandra, says, “Thanisandra ward, which was earlier a village area, was created in 2007 and added to the BBMP. But even after coming under the Palike, no proper storm water drainage system has been built here.”

Besides, the elementary drain that exists here is not maintained properly as it is filled with sewage and silt. “BBMP started to construct the Rajakaluve on the instructions of the National Greens Tribunal (NGT), but it is also becoming a huge sewage line,” notes Rao, who is also a volunteer of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB). The Rajakaluve, he says, is built “unscientifically without any catchment area on either side. At many places, it is too narrow. According to NGT, they are supposed to leave 15ft on both sides. But this is not followed. So, there is no provision for the rainwater to flow. The work is by and largely incomplete. Only a few stretches are completed but are full of silt. The purpose is not served.”

The scene is the same in Horamavu and Jakkur, where the drainage system has morphed into sewage-carriers. “This is mainly because people dump waste and when it rains, it gets mixed up with sewage and turns to silt. When it rains, the blocked drains overflow,” Rao explains.

Vinay Kumar, a patent consultant residing in Basaveshwaranagar puts the problem in perspective: “This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no initiative has been taken up to clean the drains in Bengaluru.”

He continues, “In my ward (75), for instance, the broken drainage has been left unrepaired for a long time on the street leading to the Outer Ring Road. De-silting too has not happened. So, we can expect water-logging across the city during this monsoon season.”

When the underpass next to Le Meridien Hotel was inaugurated, the authorities had made a big announcement that the structure’s new design will avoid any water-logging. “For this project, extra money was allotted. But this year, during the lockdown even before the monsoon, the underpass was clogged during a summer rain. So we can imagine the situation in other places,” says Kumar.

A few days back, the BBMP commissioner had tweeted that he inspected Yelahanka zone to check the water-logging issue. Kumar contends, “There is no need for him to go and inspect directly. Instead, the ward committees should be utilised to give reports.”

Anupama Nayar C V, an Assistant Professor at Christ University has this to say: “Stormwater drains are expected to be clear. Unfortunately in Bengaluru, most of the drains are choked with sewage because of the inadequate sewer network.”

The time is now, she says, to employ super sucker machines although they might be expensive. “Not de-silting storm water drains will be fatal, because during monsoon, low-lying areas become vulnerable to inundation. This will only exacerbate the situation.”

For Chandini KJ, a resident of Mathikere, a workable solution would be to rebuild the entire drainage system. “Flooding has now become an inevitable part of our weather cycle. Most of the flooding problems in the city happen because of much older and bungled up drainage design standards,” she elaborates, stressing on the need to revisit strategies and take up quick remedial action.