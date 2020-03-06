False information, poor awareness matters of concern

Articulating this is Alvin Jose, a student: “The lack of awareness of this virus could possibly increase the chances of it spreading drastically, and later the concerned authorities may find it difficult to manage the situation.”

In the words of Solomon E, “If there is an outbreak, it shouldn't be allowed to spread. The affected people have to be quarantined and critical measures taken to ensure their survival. We have some of the best doctors in the world but we lack the infrastructure needed to deal with the disease.”

China, he points out, was able to build a massive, specialised hospital within 24 hours for the patients. Can India emulate anything like that, he wonders.

But many private hospitals in the city say they are well prepared. Dr. Nishanth Hiremath. S, Chief & Senior Consultant at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital says, “Hospitals are gearing up to handle such situations. We are ready with isolation wards to attend to people with possible infection.”

The State Government, he adds, had issued a directive to make necessary arrangements. “We have been instructed to send infected patients to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD). Our hospital has necessary facilities such as PPE's (Personal Protective Equipment ) arranged for protection of the medical staff.”

People with low immune systems such as children, elderly people, pregnant women, and diabetic patients are more prone to get infected. “With no cure available prevention is a must. Avoid physical contact, maintain hygiene and use sanitizers. It is critical not to panic since hospitals are getting ready.”

Also Read: Coronavirus: Is Bengaluru battle-ready?

Epidemics such as Covid-19 are a big challenge for the medical system. “But previous outbreaks of viruses such as Nipah and H1N1 have taught us and this time we are more cautious and ready. The government is doing their job by streamlining, screening and identifying those affected at the ports. This helps prevent further spread of the virus in India,” explains a doctor.

Awareness about the virus, precautions to be taken and the symptoms are critical. Besides the media, even the IT companies, educational institutions and industries should take up mandatory awareness programmes at regular intervals.

Screening at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was earlier restricted to only passengers arriving from 12 countries that had a history of Coronavirus. But this changed once a passenger, who arrived from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

Limited screening was a mistake, notes Dr Ambanna Gowda, Head of Preventive Health Care at Fortis Hospital. “They should screen every person irrespective of the country they came from to avoid any chance of an infected person entering India,” he notes.

On precautions to be taken in residential areas, he says: “All apartments and housing societies should meet regularly to understand and educate everyone about health advisories and other details published by government bodies. This will avoid panic-reaction after every news break.”

A professor of microbiology, Asima Banu is also a nodal officer at Trauma & Emergency health centre. She has this to say: “People should not be scared about the virus but just take a few critical steps. Besides regular handwashing with soap, they should avoid cold AC areas and touching their eyes nose and mouth.”

Banu reiterates that there is no need to panic. “The death rate is 2%, and the death toll is what is scaring people. We can easily fight it with the necessary precautions,” she reassures.

ENDS.