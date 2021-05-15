Gottigere, a model ward to emulate in Covid fight

Gottigere ward’s success in coordinating a calibrated local response to the pandemic first wave, combined with a proactive nodal officer, gives it an advantage this time. Appointed late last year, the officer, Rama Mani had mandated fortnightly ward committee meetings, giving the ward a springboard to launch a well-structured Covid combat strategy.

“The officer had built a very good rapport with the citizen groups and residents welfare associations. She helped coordinate the Covid tests, sending BBMP teams to the layouts,” recalls Subbu Hegde, President of Classic Orchards Property Owners Association.

Once BBMP announced Ward Decentralized Triage and Emergency Response (DETER) Committees, she held a meeting, seeking suggestions. “She asked for volunteers, doctors and a list of resources that could be arranged. The community responded eagerly since they liked the participatory approach.”

Thanks to this quick thinking, the ward has already set up a war room, a triage centre and a 20-bed Covid Care Centre. “We now have a special volunteer group of over 60 and 12 doctors,” informs Hegde.