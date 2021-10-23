Hard lessons for Bengaluru's public healthcare centres

Decentralised delivery of vaccines and other Covid care mechanisms meant the PHCs had no choice but to shape up, fix their many faults and build trust among the public, rich and poor. The long vaccination queues are now a rarity, but a feared third wave and rising dengue cases could build up the pressure yet again.

Rising cases

The challenge is real. From under 350 cases in July, dengue has spread its tentacles wider, doubling to 700 by the second week of October. Incessant rains, uncleared garbage dumps and poor drainage have meant the stagnant cesspools have transformed into rapid mosquito breeders, a recipe for a dramatic surge in vector-borne diseases.

Tasked with keeping the city clean and healthy, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has blamed it all on the rains. The Palike also attributes it to the post-lockdown rise in construction sites, a magnet for mosquito-breeding.

BBMP officials say multiple efforts including a door-to-door survey are on to tackle the menace, prevent the disease from spreading further. An awareness drive (IEC-Information, Education and Communication) is also in progress, letting people know that water stored in open containers is an invitation for larvae breeding.

Door-to-door survey

Launched in July, the survey has already covered over 1.17 lakh households. Disturbingly, more than 20% of them had larvae-breeding spots. This could rise as rains have left several areas with cesspools of stagnant water. Open containers in garbage dumps across the city have only made it worse.

But beyond these seasonal plans, are the PHCs and the city’s larger medical infrastructure being readied for a comprehensive upgrade? The Palike had chalked out a detailed master plan in July this year, and submitted it to the State for its approval.

Master plan

To be pursued in phases, the Rs 800 crore master plan had proposed 27 secondary level hospitals, one each in every assembly constituency of the city, besides five tertiary hospitals. This would boost the overall bed capacity by 3,200 beds.

As part of this master plan, the Palike has also proposed to set up 57 new PHCs. This would give one PHC to each BBMP ward. The big idea is to boost facilities and augment manpower so that community-level healthcare programmes can take off at these centres for verifiable change at the local level.

But as this master plan takes its time to take off, why not activate the already established Covid triage centres at the local ward levels to address the challenges posed by endemics, asks Dr Ambanna Gowda, senior consultant, internal medicines at Sparsh Hospital.

Localised remedy

“Any of the endemic can be tackled at the ward level under the leadership of the corporator (or nodal officer). Activating the triaging mechanism can help in stronger screening, awareness, testing and early detection,” he explains.

The localised strategy can be a game-changer in the way dengue spread is arrested. “One dedicated person can call all the labs in the area to gather data on the number of cases, and pass it onto the local PHC for follow-up action. He/she can also help identify the location of the cases, and make it easy for genetic sequencing to find the strain of the virus. This grassroots, booth-level data can be analysed to see a pattern.”

“The National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme mandates every government health facility including the PHC to administer free rapid diagnostic tests and treatment for dengue. Additionally, Multipurpose Health Workers from every primary health centre should systematically conduct larval surveys to identify the larvae of the mosquito, aedes aegypti,” points out Anusha Purushotham, a public health professional and Senior Research Manager, Piramal Foundation.

“The pandemic,” she says, “has highlighted the urgent need to focus on strengthening our public health infrastructure and routine disease surveillance to tackle seasonal outbreaks of easily preventable vector borne diseases like dengue.”

She flags data discrepancy as an area of concern. “The Union Ministry of Health’s website has different data than the one reported by Karnataka. The data discrepancy between different sources and under reporting leads to an ill-prepared health system. Data quality and discrepancy between data sources is a huge problem that provides a skewed picture of the magnitude of different health problems,” Anusha elaborates.

