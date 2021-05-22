Helping hands reactivate as second Covid-19 wave gets vicious

As the decentralised system to battle the second wave finally takes baby steps in the city, many Bengalureans are taking on roles as helping hands and active volunteers. Here’s a deep dive into the city’s neighbourhoods to understand how this could make a change.

Banaswadi resident Shridhar K has this to share: “It is very painful to see the poor struggling to get even a day’s meal. My friends and I have started raising funds to feed them in these difficult times. We bought rations and supplied them to 60 needy families. But these would last for three days, we need to do more.”

He says the lockdown has made it very tough for migrant labourers and daily wage workers. “Individual contributions do make a difference when many come forward to help. Our next plan is to feed the street animals. We all need to do our bit for the society in these uncertain times,” notes Shridhar.

Mary Sherlyn Charles, a resident of S G Palya points out, “I personally believe that only by helping each other can we survive and overcome this deadly crisis. As a teenager, I can see a lot of my age students trying their best to reach out and help the needy. I see a lot of WhatsApp messages spreading information on availability of oxygen and beds.”

She feels this spirit of helping the society needs to spread. “Many organisations and educational institutions are donating funds to help combat the pandemic. I see this as a sign of progress for the humanity at large.”

This is particularly significant since the State bungled in preparing for the second wave, she notes. “Instead of taking proactive measures when the whole world was aware of the impending second wave, the government here was busy in elections. It allowed lakhs of people to gather for election rallies.”

Mary feels that since no help was forthcoming, people had to fend for themselves. “They helped each other and shared the pain of those suffering like them,” she says. “Surprisingly, people helped others without any discrimination based on caste, religion and language. We should be happy and proud that we overcame our differences.”

Inchara K, a resident of Ejipura, observes: “During this pandemic, we need to help each other without depending on the government. We can even take small steps such as talking to self-isolated people so that they feel less lonely. A text or a phone call enquiring about their safety and hygiene will make them happy, especially if they are living alone.”

“You can send funny memes to cheer them up, make arrangements to pick up and deliver their medical, daily needs. One can do all these while taking the necessary precautions,” says Inchara.

She continues, “There are many other ways too. Landlords, for instance, can freeze rent payments and ensure that their financially struggling tenants are not evicted. Many volunteer groups could be added to the ones already formed. Funds could be raised to help people financially impacted by quarantine measures. Finally, sharing good news and acts of kindness with the community can also have a soothing effect.”