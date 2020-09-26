'Increase number of buses, ensure passenger safety'

The unlock process is underway but there is no respite in the spread of Covid-19 cases. Inevitably, the emphasis should clearly be on social-distancing. But that does not seem to be the case in public transport buses. Who is to blame? DH speaks to a cross-section of Bengalureans to get a sense of the public mood.

Engineering student Rajat Singh Soam has this to say: “The system will not change by itself. First, everyone has to personally contribute to the change they want to see around themselves. So, in the midst of the pandemic, citizens should understand the importance of social-distancing, wearing masks and maintaining personal hygiene.”

Working from home is a privilege only for the educated, as the pandemic has badly affected the mobility options for the poorer sections of society. Among them, the daily wagers have no option other than to rely on the public transport buses or the private buses.

Rupa Varadaraj, a high school teacher, observes, “The poor do not have the privilege of working from home. They need to go out to make ends meet. So they mostly use BMTC buses.”

She feels the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) could increase the number of buses on the road to cater to these sections. “This will at least help in following social distancing rules. Since buses are few, people are forced to pack themselves in the available ones.”

Besides, as Rupa notes, the buses will be well maintained only when they are operated. If stationed in depots for long periods, they tend to be in disrepair. “The buses that are in service often run late, leading to crowds at the bus stops. Keeping to strict schedules can address this problem,” she says.

Conductors and drivers of BMTC buses are often indifferent to overcrowding. Kiran Kumar, a resident of Sunkadakatte, wonders whether BMTC has issued any guidelines to its staff to manage the crowds.

Kumar elaborates on his experience: “I have seen several buses, particularly during the peak hours, running tightly packed with people. Yes, it could be difficult for a conductor alone to manage such a huge crowd during rush hours.”

He offers a solution: “BMTC could make it mandatory for conductors to not let in more passengers if seats are not adequate. This will help keep the social distance. They should also release more buses on the road as it would be a boon for people who can’t afford the luxury of private vehicles.”

As the pandemic spreads and the unlock process gathers steam, a sense of laxity has set in. Financial issues and the frustration with the lockdown woes have emboldened people to take risks.

Rajkrishnan R, who is a biomedical engineer at HCG hospital, elaborates, “There are important factors to be considered such as losing a job, need for food and how to pay the rent. The lockdown has drained the savings of most people. So they became more indifferent to the virus.”

People are now more worried about their survival, he says. “This thought is also a reason for people to rush into BMTC buses without bothering about their own safety.”