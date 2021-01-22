Mass adoption of electric vehicles will take time

With Tesla entering the Indian market, the hype around electric vehicles has returned yet again. Eco-friendly and simple to operate, these vehicles are now universally acceptable as the right answer to reduce air pollution, a perennial problem in India.

Now, the big question is are Bengalureans ready for that big switch to electric vehicles? How anxious are they about how long the battery will last? Will more charging stations help them give up their petrol and diesel vehicles? DH interacts with a cross-section of Bengalurureans to get their views.

Sharan Umesh, an entrepreneur staying in Akshayanagar, has this to say: “Electric vehicles are good for sustainable development. It is a good way to reduce global warming and depletion of non-renewable energy sources such as fossil fuels. The problem is how effectively a developing country like India can implement it.”

Initially, the adoption of electric vehicles is bound to take time. “People require time to adjust to these new ways because Indians are used to petrol and diesel vehicles. Also, inside the city charging stations might be available but in rural areas, it will take time to set up such an infrastructure. So, the electric vehicles have limited scope in the current scenario.”

Jairaj Kalshetti, a resident of J P Nagar, notes, “Already, there are e-bicycles and some electric vehicles in Bengaluru in a limited number. It's not possible to put charging stations everywhere. First of all, it takes a lot of time to get charged. So, for people in a hurry, the gas stations will be the best option. Batteries are not like fuel engines. They might get damaged faster.”

In the words of Diya Mathew Kappil, a student of Christ University, “Bengaluru is a place that has been going through transitions in an accelerated speed in the last few decades. From being a place of breathtaking natural canvas, the city moved to be a hub for IT. The development since then has been very dramatic.”

Though the city dwellers benefitted from this development, the definitions of luxury started changing since then. “Undoubtedly, the extreme climatic conditions, poor drainage systems and increase of pollution contributed to the change in the mindset of people.”

Favouring electric vehicles, Diya notes that the new era promoting minimalism, social responsibility and thinking beyond oneself has changed how people use their resources. “The electric vehicles will be one such resource contributing to an environment friendly lifestyle,” she points out.

“With enough resources to back up this dream, electric vehicles will easily take over the traditional petrol and diesel vehicles. The past few years, Bengalureans have been proving their potential to restore their lost natural resources. This change will be a contribution to one such milestone. The city looks forward to such sustainable developments and once again set a mark in the country,” she says.

Priyanka Kalai, UNDP Project Manager/Coordinator at NIMHANS, observes: “Pretty much everyone is excited about the electric vehicles. Once people take a test drive, the anxiety level will decrease.”

She feels having more charging stations will affect the sales of petrol and diesel vehicles. “But to look in terms of morality, it will protect the environment.”