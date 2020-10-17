Playgrounds should remain open, not exclusive to few

Open playgrounds are being targeted by vested interests to build exclusive sports facilities that restrict access. Residents have protested against many such moves across the city. DH takes a deep dive into the issue, interacting with a cross-section of Bengalureans.







​ Neha Patel, a resident of Akshay Nagar, says: “Sports is for everybody and building exclusive sports facilities will lead to limited access to the residents (especially children). Let’s not forget that every game was born in an informal manner on the soil with no proper facilities. So, if we can keep originality intact that would be great.”

According to Neha, protests by local residents are absolutely right. “Definitely, such protests should be held, so that open playgrounds don’t become formal, exclusive sporting facilities. Playgrounds should be available to every child,” she notes.

The idea of a closed sports centre is a modern architectural concept that has been making its mark in cities. But this, along with its bright colours, has its downside as well. Abhishek Rajeev, a Christ University student asks, “In a city like Bengaluru that has already dealt with a change in climatic conditions, how sustainable are these projects?”

“In the past decade, a concern for environment has been taking root to resolve the climatic issues faced by the city dwellers due to uncontrolled construction developments. These sports structures will definitely replace the trees and greens to make space for their concrete foundations,” says Rajeev.

Being a social worker trainee, Rajeev feels development at the cost of environment is risky. Also, the closed sports facilities deny equal opportunities to access their facilities that are currently available in an open ground. Development needs to be sustainable with strong social foundations, he notes.

Sports enthusiast Nithin KT has this to say: “I am a sports enthusiast since my school days. It is disturbing to see the open playgrounds being occupied by the corporates or coaching centres, who in turn restrict the access to children who don’t pay.”

He recalls how in the past, even though playing children broke a few window panes of the neighbouring houses, residents were okay with it. People were just happy to see children get along with different sects and work together.

“Times were different and definitely better before. There weren’t any restrictions. People used to travel long distances to watch, learn and play other senior players to hone their skills. But sadly, it’s not the case anymore,” laments Nithin.

Barring children who undergo coaching, others generally are not entertained on the grounds, especially during peak hours, he points out. “This not only curbs the playing time but also becomes a huge obstacle creating distress in social communication.”

B M Srinivas, an enterpeunar from Vijayanagar, observes: “Bengaluru as a highly populated city needs more open spaces. Enclosing the public places will reduce play areas in a city that is already highly congested. The kids who are born and bought up inside flats need space to grow up and play. Enrolling for sports activities in a specialised setup may not be affordable for everyone,” he elaborates.