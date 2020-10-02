Redesign Bengaluru's mobility, but let that be citizen-centric

The world is trying to adjust to the new norms of social distancing and going out only for essentials. It is seen as the right time to talk about redesigning Bengaluru’s public spaces to make way for decongestion, safe distancing and pedestrianisation of more streets.

How realistic are the solutions offered, which also rely a lot on cycling and e-mobility? DH takes a deep dive, interacting with a cross-section of Bengalureans.

Maya Shyam, a resident of Thanisandra Road notes, “The effectiveness of these models can only be understood truly once they get implemented. We should realise that cycling is not something that everyone is accustomed to these days. The lifestyles that people are used to must be kept in mind while designing solutions if they have to be truly useful.”

The city’s uneven development could also come in the way of a mobility redesign. Vikas Bhatt, a student of St Joseph's College, has this to say: “We need to understand that all the places in Bengaluru are not privileged enough to be well connected. The city has a mix of well-planned areas as well as old parts with very narrow roads, which branches out into even narrower roads.”

“But it is a very good idea to redesign the city’s mobility patterns keeping in mind the need for a greener and better Bengaluru,” he elaborates. “We can see entire M G Road and Brigade Road packed with people during New Year’s Eve. So making these two places into pedestrian zones is a good idea in the long run.”

However, redesigning other hubs such as Jayanagar, streets of Malleswaram or Banashankari will require a lot of construction work. “It may also lead to chaos due to traffic congestion. So, first remodel the spaces where there are options to do it easily without causing much trouble to the public life.” He also emphasises on maintaining aesthetics in the redesign.

Prathibha Shree, an engineer attached to TBS India Pvt Ltd, notes, “Infrastructural development alone will not do. When you think of remodelling the city’s mobility networks, the authorities should also think about redesigning the gutters and water canals so that they do not lead to water-logging on streets, affecting mobility.”

Her emphasis is also on pedestrian safety. “Pavements and walkways near the roads need barricades because most of the time, two-wheeler riders enter this space to bypass the heavy traffic, threatening pedestrian lives.”

Sandhya A, who is working as a business development manager, notes: “In matters pertaining to public spaces and transportation, the administration needs to make projects more citizen-centric and industry-centric. There is an absolute need for the government to act proactively. Our governments have always taken measures only when the adversities strike.”

It is necessary to increase the width of footpaths of the streets leading to the markets, she points out. “Adequate provision of high-frequency public transit may be ensured for citizens to access the market area in a comfortable manner. The design of the vending spaces provides a good opportunity for innovations,” she adds.