Rekindling old friendships in the time of lockdown

The 21-day nationwide lockdown was a piece of unexpected news that India received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many Bengalureans, particularly those outside the Work from Home category found it tough to sit inside their houses doing nothing.

Most wondered how they were going to push these 21 days without going outside. Here’s DH, trying to understand just what people are doing in their free time during the lockdown.

The lockdown has been a break from many mundane routines. But for students, it has been a tough time as their examination time tables are rescheduled. To make it worse, they have also partially lost their summer vacation.

Priyadarshini Sethia, a BA student expresses her concerns over the exams: “I was supposed to have exams from April 1. For people like me, who attended all classes and made notes, this period is full of anxiety. Neither can I abandon the worries related to exams nor can I motivate myself to study.”

However, she has found the time useful to have fun with her family. “I am glad that I don’t have to make a choice between writing assignments or cooking. I cook something new every day. I am learning a few traditional recipes from my mom and also from YouTube when it comes to exotic food,” she explains.

Sethia is happy that she could play cards with her dad. “The lockdown got us a little closer. I am mopping, sweeping and dusting the house and my respect for the housekeepers has never been this high. Netflix is always there to help me pass my time.”

While the student enjoys her free time, one teacher is quoting this time as ‘Eat, Pray, Love in the time of Corona.’ Navya Dennis, an Assistant Professor at St Joseph’s College (Autonomous), sympathises with those who suffer worse due to the epidemic and lockdown.

Dennis notes: “I have to guiltily accept that I am comfortable at home, a privilege which many of my fellow people do not have while facing this lockdown. I have started to pray for the world facing this pandemic to find strength during this crisis.”

Making the best out of the time, she has been trying to practise some life skills in cooking and self-care. “Several days into this lockdown, I should say that I feel healthier than my pre-lockdown self. It has also been the time to rekindle friendships through video calls with absolutely no complaints of you not visiting them in person and catching up with books bought and forgotten in dusty shelves.”

There are people who find WFH a difficult part during this lockdown. Says Kunal Shenoy, a Senior Associate, “There are two difficulties. One is WFH and the second is the fear of Corona. Usually, I hardly get time to speak to my mom because of the heavy work schedule and even weekends were spent for party and pubs, but now I am always with mother.”

The lockdown, Kunal says, “helped me escape the traffic and the extra time helps me to connect with my friends that I had less contact with. I watch movies and spend a great time with family.”

There is another section of society staying as Paying Guests or in hostels with their roommates. Sherlin Noronha, who works as a HR professional and stays as a PG in Koramangala, says: “The lockdown has been an interesting time. I find myself exploring new interests or rekindling old ones during the weekend.”

Sherlin has been trying a new recipe, or a workout routine, reading a book or just simply enjoying the company of her roommate and her cats. “As I work on my laptop throughout the week, I try and reduce screen time during the weekends. I often find that completing small tasks first gives me the required motivation to get through the day. If I ever feel low, I call my family or friends to cheer me up.”