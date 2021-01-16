Suburban, AC trains right up to KIA terminal

Unlike the trains that stop for a couple of minutes at the new Airport Halt Station, the suburban railway trains will be designed to go right up to the terminal gates of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). This line will branch out of the Devanahalli line just before the Trumpet Flyover.
With the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) shifting its priority away from this corridor, the critical rail link is likely to take a few years to start chugging in. But the vision for this line is already in place, integrated into the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)’s expansion plan and an in-terminal transport hub.
Once ready, the suburban track to the KIA will see air-conditioned trains similar to the Metro coach zip in and out of the terminal. Trains are expected to operate at a 15-minute frequency. Since the stations will be compact and simple, the tickets are likely to be priced lower than the Metro.
Since the suburban railway network has a high degree of interoperability with the South Western Railways, K-RIDE will find it easy to operate trains from Whitefield, Electronics City and even Mysuru to the Airport, notes urban rail analyst Sanjeev Dyamannavar.
Suburban trains also score over the Metro in 24/7 operations. Unlike Metro coaches that are required to be halted for maintenance, suburban trains can be run through the night. For international passengers who land in the early hours, this can eventually emerge as a convenient, fast commute option to the city.
