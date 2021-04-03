Walkability in dire straits as Bengaluru roads turn risky

The ongoing road works under the Smart City project and digging by multiple civic agencies have left the city’s already poor footpath network in dire straits. How do Bengalureans, forced out of the periphery of every road, manage to walk safely on those footpaths? DH interacts with a cross-section of people to understand their problems first hand.

Christopher Ross, who lives close to Richmond Circle, has this to say: “Half of Bengaluru is dug up throughout the year. Pedestrians really have a big problem. Again, you have these pavement stalls and carts and sometimes, the two-wheelers also parked up. The city’s pavements are anything but pedestrian-friendly.”

Two-thirds of the city’s pavements are not fit for safe walking, he estimates. “In Richmond Park and surrounding areas, the footpaths have been dug up, and the work is happening at a very slow pace. It is tough to go for an evening stroll. I have to walk on the road for half the distance due to the poor condition,” explains Christopher.

Harsh Raj, a student of Christ College, notes, “The road near the college till Forum mall is always dug up throughout the year. I don’t understand why they had to dig several times in three years. This causes a lot of trouble for the commuters.”

It is also a huge burden for office-goers. “First they had asphalted the road. They dug it up again for white-topping. I don’t understand why the BBMP, Bescom and BWSSB people cannot sit and chalk out a plan to complete the work within a stipulated time. A lot of the resources and the public’s tax money are going in vain. This looks like part of a political game,” Harsh says.

Accountant Keerthana Murthy adds: “In many parts of the city, roads have been dug up for some purpose or the other. But they are left without repair for a very long time, because of which vehicles are stranded. While this leads to traffic congestion, many street animals including cows and dogs also fall into the potholes and ditches, making it chaotic for everyone.”

“On many damaged road stretches, vans, cars and even truck wheels get stuck. It takes a lot of time to clear the traffic. This also raises the possibility of accidents. During rainy season, the water fills up the pits and pedestrians often slip and fall into them leading to severe injuries,” Keerthana points out.

If a pit is dug for road work and is not filled, it soon becomes a garbage dumping spot, she notes. “I have faced this situation on many occasions. This affects the footpaths too. For instance, on Infantry Road leading to Shivajinagar, the footpath space is filled with garbage. I could not walk on it and had to step on the road. Once I even suffered minor injuries when a vehicle brushed against me.”

For Srirama Giridhar, a resident of HBR layout, the area appears to be the worst in the city when it comes to walkability. “I bet HSR layout is the worst place for a pedestrian to walk. The roads here have been always dug up, and they are never repaired properly, leading to many accidents.”

The local residents, he says, had raised several complaints. “But the official concerned does not respond properly. People here have no place to walk. We all suffer due to the government,” Srirama laments.