Who can decide how to use ward funds?

Thulasi Maddineni, BBMP Special Commissioner, Finance, says this is an opportunity for the citizens to participate in ward-related issues even when there is no elected body. “Even if the elected body is absent, now we have nodal officers for each ward, so people will have to come and give their list of work,” she explains. The Ward Committee meetings need to draw up procedures to utilise the amount.

Who can participate in the process? “All the people who are voters of the ward can give the request which will be discussed. The Ward Committee can take the decision,” she adds.

Right now, there are no official Ward Committees as their term ended along with the term of the elected Council. However, Srinivas Alavilli clarifies that anyone from the ward can now participate in the meetings as there are no official Ward Committees as of now.

When the Council comes back after BBMP polls, the new Ward Committees will be headed by the Councillor. In this situation, the proceedings will happen in the Ward Committee and Zonal Committee. “We hope this process will continue next year if the citizens’ demand continues for this same process,” she added.

On transparency, Thulasi says internal vigilance is important in a democracy, and it is not going to be very easy. However, if citizens participate in meetings, it is possible.

“We are not promising to solve everything, but this is the beginning. Whatever is possible we will prioritise and will do it,” she assures.

