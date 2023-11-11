Popular science books

A day after World Science Day for Peace and Development, Open Sesame brings you a list of books that help answer your questions on what science is all about.
A Short History of Everything
Author: Bill Bryson
This 560-pager explains various scientific phenomenon, such as the size of the universe and the history of biology, in accessible language. The author has recorded conversations with various scientists, mathematicians, anthropologists, and archaeologists. It is both informative and filled with various humorous encounters.
The History of the Computer
Author: Rachel Ignotofsky
We come across at least one computer daily, but do you ever stop and wonder who created the machine, and why? The changes it has gone through over time? This book by Rachel answers these questions. It is filled with illustrations and takes you on a journey to understand the evolution of the computer.
Digging Deep
Author: Laura Scandiffio
Published in 2019, this book delves into the topic of archaeology. It consists of six engaging chapters that talk about various archaeological discoveries from around the world — from Otzi the Icemen to the oldest available cave paintings. Each chapter is accompanied by a map and multiple photographs.
Women in Space
Author: Karen Bush Gibson
The 240-pager covers the story of 23 female pioneers — including astronauts, cosmonauts, and other mission specialists. It includes the stories of Eileen Collins, Mae Jemison and Peggy Whitson among others, demonstrating the vital role women played in the field of space exploration.
Primates
Author: Jim Ottaviani
This immersive book dives deep into the lives of three imminent primatologists of the 20th century — Biruté Galdikas, Dian Fossey, and Jane Goodall. The story of these three women is packed with action and provides insight into the world of primatology (study of primates) and thrilling breakthroughs through years of research for the layman.